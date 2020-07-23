Latest Quinnipiac Poll Shows DeSantis Approval at New Low, Support for Masks in Florida

A new Quinnipiac poll found that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's approval rating is at its lowest since he took office, and that voters disapprove of his and President Donald Trump's responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

The poll also found that 79% of registered Florida voters believe that facial coverings should be required by the state. "There is overwhelming support for requiring face masks among all ages and every other listed demographic group," a press release from Quinniapiac said.

Additionally, 62% of voters think it will be unsafe to sent students to elementary, middle and high schools in the fall, and 57% think it will be unsafe for college students to return to campus.

As far as President Trump and Governor DeSantis, Florida voters disapprove of their handling of the pandemic, according to the poll. 57% of voters said they disapproved of DeSantis's response to the coronavirus outbreak, while 59% said they disapproved of Trump's response.

Florida voters also mostly disapprove of DeSantis and Trump's school reopening plans: 56% disapprove and 37% approve DeSantis's handling of reopening schools, and for Trump, 59% disapprove and 36% approve.

According to Quinnipiac, DeSantis's job approval is at 41%, its lowest since his taking office in 2019. Trump's approval rating in the state is also down 5 percent points from where it was in April.

Looking forward to the 2020 election, 51% of Florida voters say they will back Biden, while 38% say they will vote for Trump. In the April poll, Biden had gotten 46% and Trump 42%.

These results are from a poll that was conducted with live interviewers calling landlines and cell phones from July 16 to July 20 throughout the state of Florida. 924 responses were collected from registered voters with a sampling error of +/- 3.2 percentage points, and all data was managed by the Quinnipiac University poll.