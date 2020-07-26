Lauderhill Cop Dies of COVID-19

An officer from the Lauderhill Police Department passed away from coronavirus-related complications Sunday, officials said.

Corey Pendergrass had been a Lauderhill officer since 1997. He died on Sunday morning.

"It is with a heavy heart that the department announces the passing of our Brother, Officer Corey Pendergrass, who died this morning of complications related to COVID-19," officials wrote in a Tweet. "We will miss you tremendously."

Florida's death toll for residents who have died from COVID-related causes reached 5,854 Sunday, as the state surpassed New York in number of cases.

