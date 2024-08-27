Lauderhill gives Olympic gold medalist Aaliyah Butler key to the city

The city of Lauderhill presented Olympic gold medalist Aaliyah Butler with the key to the city on Monday night.

Butler is from Fort Lauderdale but got her start with the Lauderhill Cheetah Track Organization, and graduated from Miami Northwestern Senior High School in 2022.

Butler's family accepted the key on her behalf Monday, as she appeared remotely.

She was a member of the women's 4x400 meter relay team that ran away with the gold during the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer.

Butler did not run in the final but did help Team USA advance with the top time in the first round.

Her father told NBC6 that the future is looking bright for the track star.

"I'm proud of her. I love her. This is just the beginning of her career," Nick Butler said.

Her family and South Florida community are now hoping to see Aaliyah back on the Olympic stage in four years – running for gold again in Los Angeles.