Legendary Singer Rod Stewart Due in Court Over Alleged New Year’s Eve Assault

The 74-year-old British singer was arrested from an incident at The Breakers hotel in West Palm Beach where he and his son, Sean, allegedly assaulted a security guard

Legendary musician Rod Stewart will appear in a South Florida courtroom Tuesday morning over a battery charge stemming from a New Year’s Eve incident at a hotel.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports Stewart has pled not guilty to the charge but did not say what the nature of this Palm Beach County court appearance will be.

The 74-year-old British singer was arrested from an incident at The Breakers hotel in West Palm Beach where he and his son, Sean, allegedly assaulted a security guard who would not let them into a private party they were not on the list for.

Officers viewed security footage showing the Stewarts were the “primary aggressors” and each was issued a notice to appear in court earlier this month.

