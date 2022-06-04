LIST: Rainfall Totals Across South Florida From Tropical System

Parts of South Florida woke up Saturday morning dealing with the massive flooding caused by Potential Tropical Cyclone One.

Here's a list of rainfall totals from the National Weather Services as of 9 a.m.:

Broward County

Hollywood - 9.05"

Margate - 8.83"

Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood International Airport - 7.43"

Deerfield Beach - 7.09"

Plantation - 6.87"

Pembroke Pines - 6.87"

Davie - 6.82"

Margate - 6.59"

Dania Beach - 6.43"

Pompano Beach - 6.20"

Weston - 5.81"

Tamarac - 4.60"

Sunrise - 4.47"

Coconut Creek - 4.23"

Miami-Dade County

Downtown Miami - 11.05"

Miami Shores - 9.81"

North Miami - 9.77"

South Miami - 9.73"

Coral Gables - 9.63"

Coconut Grove - 9.52"

Miami Beach - 7.93"

Pinecrest - 6.88"

Homestead Air Force Base - 6.32"

Monroe County

Middle Cape Sable - 5.12"

Wilderness Waterway - 4.06"