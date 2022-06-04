2022 Hurricane Season

LIST: Rainfall Totals Across South Florida From Tropical System

Parts of South Florida woke up Saturday morning dealing with the massive flooding caused by Potential Tropical Cyclone One.

Here's a list of rainfall totals from the National Weather Services as of 9 a.m.:

Broward County

  • Hollywood - 9.05"
  • Margate - 8.83"
  • Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood International Airport - 7.43"
  • Deerfield Beach - 7.09"
  • Plantation - 6.87"
  • Pembroke Pines - 6.87"
  • Davie - 6.82"
  • Margate - 6.59"
  • Dania Beach - 6.43"
  • Pompano Beach - 6.20"
  • Weston - 5.81"
  • Tamarac - 4.60"
  • Sunrise - 4.47"
  • Coconut Creek - 4.23"
Miami-Dade County

  • Downtown Miami - 11.05"
  • Miami Shores - 9.81"
  • North Miami - 9.77"
  • South Miami - 9.73"
  • Coral Gables - 9.63"
  • Coconut Grove - 9.52"
  • Miami Beach - 7.93"
  • Pinecrest - 6.88"
  • Homestead Air Force Base - 6.32"

Monroe County

  • Middle Cape Sable - 5.12"
  • Wilderness Waterway - 4.06"

CLICK HERE: Flooding Across South Florida After Tropical System Dumps Heavy Rain

