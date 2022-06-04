LIST: Rainfall Totals Across South Florida From Tropical System

Parts of South Florida woke up Saturday morning dealing with the massive flooding caused by Potential Tropical Cyclone One.
Here's a list of rainfall totals from the National Weather Services as of 9 a.m.:
Broward County
- Hollywood - 9.05"
- Margate - 8.83"
- Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood International Airport - 7.43"
- Deerfield Beach - 7.09"
- Plantation - 6.87"
- Pembroke Pines - 6.87"
- Davie - 6.82"
- Margate - 6.59"
- Dania Beach - 6.43"
- Pompano Beach - 6.20"
- Weston - 5.81"
- Tamarac - 4.60"
- Sunrise - 4.47"
- Coconut Creek - 4.23"
Miami-Dade County
- Downtown Miami - 11.05"
- Miami Shores - 9.81"
- North Miami - 9.77"
- South Miami - 9.73"
- Coral Gables - 9.63"
- Coconut Grove - 9.52"
- Miami Beach - 7.93"
- Pinecrest - 6.88"
- Homestead Air Force Base - 6.32"
Monroe County
- Middle Cape Sable - 5.12"
- Wilderness Waterway - 4.06"