Little Havana family desperate to find stolen dog after home burglary

A Little Havana family is desperate for answers after their puppy was allegedly stolen during a home burglary on September 28th.

Surveillance video captured the suspected burglar enter the apartment building, located at 700 SW 1st Street in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, just minutes after the residents left on Thursday night.

Aixa Garate and her boyfriend reportedly left their apartment at 9:20 p.m. and the burglar showed up around 9:30 p.m. -- entering after the front door was held open by someone leaving the building.

Family friend, Laura Araujo, spoke on behalf of Garate, telling us the burglar entered the apartment unit through the balcony and spent about thirty minutes inside.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The suspect reportedly got away with money, jewelry -- but most importantly, beloved 10-month old dog, Hermes.

Araujo describes Hermes as a black and fluffy French Bulldog with a white mark on his chest.

Hermes needs veterinary treatment for allergies and can only eat certain types of food, Araujo added.

The victims say they are now scared to leave their other dog alone at home.

They also took to social media -- searching for clues and offering a $10,000 reward. Since then, they have reportedly received suspicious messages from people claiming to have the dogs, but with no proof.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the City of Miami Police Department.