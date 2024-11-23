Local piemaker opens storefront after pandemic pause

A sweet story is taking over the streets of Coconut Grove, where a laid-off television producer turned his pandemic project into a blossoming career. Meet Joshua Abril, the founder of 'Fookem's Fabulous Key Lime Pies', whose journey from his front yard to his first storefront is inspiring and delicious.

It all began in Abril’s kitchen during the pandemic after he lost his job in television production. With time on his hands and a desire to lift spirits, he turned to baking. But rather than relying on a cherished family recipe, he found his inspiration elsewhere.

"I found it on Google," Abril admits with a laugh.

He started perfecting his key lime pie-making skills, sharing his creations with his neighbors. The reviews? Overwhelmingly positive. His pies became a community hit, and what began as a fun way to pass the time soon evolved into a full-fledged business.

Now, Abril is opening his first brick-and-mortar shop in Coconut Grove, where his pies are available every day of the week. The shop doesn’t just serve classic key lime pie, though—it offers an array of tropical flavors that will tantalize your taste buds.

From guava and espresso to coconut combinations, Abril is constantly innovating.

"You can throw anything in a key lime pie, and it tastes great," he says with a smile.

For those looking to try something new—or stick with the beloved classic—Fookem's Fabulous Key Lime Pies has something for everyone. Stop by in Coconut Grove to taste the passion behind Abril’s pies and see how a pandemic project turned into a dream come true.