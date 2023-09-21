Lolita's remains returned to Washington to be mourned in the traditions of Lummi Nation tribe

The remains of the orca Lolita, the beloved killer whale who spent the past five decades at the Miami Seaquarium, have been returned to the Lummi Nation tribe in Washington state.

According to a post on X by the Miami Seaquarium, a plan landed in Bellingham Washington to bring Lolita back to her birthplace with the Lummi Nation tribe.

"Accompanied by the CEO of The Dolphin Company, Eduardo Albor, Chief Vetinary Officer, Dr. Guillermo Sanchez, and representatives of Lummi Nation, Lolita was delivered to the Lummi Nation tribe at the airport and taken to the reservation where she will be mourned according to the traditions of the tribe," the post said.

Lolita, otherwise known as Toki or Tokitae, died unexpectedly on August 18th.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Under a bright sky in Bellingham, Washington, a plane chartered by Miami Seaquarium landed to bring Lolita back home. Accompanied by the CEO of The Dolphin Company, Eduardo Albor, the Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Guillermo Sanchez, and representatives of Lummi Nation, Lolita was… — Miami Seaquarium (@MiamiSeaquarium) September 20, 2023

A Miami Seaquarium spokesperson explained that Lolita was taken to "an independent and very prestigious university" for a necropsy that took place the following day.

"The necropsy was done in compliance with USDA and NOAA regulations and is standard practice," the spokesperson noted.

More than 15 veterinarians were reportedly assigned to the necropsy -- including clinicians and pathologists -- "all with great expertise in their fields," the statement continued.

Shortly after Toki's death, Miami Seaquarium suggested that she may have died from a renal condition -- but, could not confirm until a necropsy was completed.

A former trainer of Lolita reacted to that statement in an interview with NBC6, just days after her sudden death.

The August 19th examination took about 10 hours, according to the August 29th release, with samples taken to different labs for independent review.

Lolita, the last surviving of the whales taken in the 70’s from Puget Island, became the only one that returned home and will be honored by her family.

The Lummi Nation tribe expressed their gratitude to The Dolphin Company, who recently acquired Miami Seaquarium, for allowing her to come back home and for the opportunity to now spread her ashes in the place she was born.

"We at the Dolphin Company, take pride for making possible for Lolita to come back home and for reuniting her with the ancestors, according to Lummi Nation tribe," the post on X said. “I gave my word to the world to bring her back home, since the day she died."

According to the post, Lolita’s ceremony among the Lummi Nation is now pending because of an incident within the community. Dates for Lolita’s tribute will be announced at a later time.