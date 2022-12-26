Look Up and Watch Out for Frozen Iguanas in South Florida

Temperatures aren't the only thing dropping in South Florida, it is also raining iguanas!

"We as mammals shiver, iguanas they just shut down," said Communications Director of Zoo Miami, Ron Magill.

https://\twitter.com/RonMagill/status/1607129475858288641

Although they may look lifeless laying on their backs, they are still breathing and very much alive.

“One almost hit my head this morning and I didn’t touch it," said Magill. "I just let nature take its course.”

Magill warns you may want to look up and watch out because iguanas are dropping from trees.

“They love the heat until it gets cold,” said Magill.

According to Magill, reptiles are not native to South Florida and go into hibernation mode.

"As it gets cold, their metabolism shuts down, they lose their grip and they fall out of the tree," Magill said. "They look like they are dead but if they get warmed up, soon enough they will come right back.”