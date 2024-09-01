Looking for a little fun? Florida was just ranked the #1 ‘most fun' state the country

In our own biased opinion, the Sunshine State has many features that make it fun.

From Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando to the limitless cruises you can take from one of our many ports, there is no limit to the number of fun things you can do in Florida.

But don't take our word for it!

A recently released WalletHub study found that Florida is the most fun state in the country.

The study looked at all 50 states and compared them across 26 key indicators of a jolly good time that won’t break the bank -- all ranging from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to nightlife options.

Unsurprisingly, Florida had high rankings in the number of amusement parks, arcades and music festivals per capita.

It also tied for first with California, New York and Texas in number of restaurants.

Wallethub noted that Florida had the third most attractions and fitness centers and came in fifth in golf courses, country clubs and performing arts theaters.

The Sunshine State is also a boater's paradise with the highest numbers of marinas in the country and the second-most miles of shoreline.

Despite our (sometime oppressive) temperatures, Florida is a great state for people who like to be outside.

In fact, Wallethub found that the state has the 12th-best weather overall.

Regardless whether you come for the weather and stay for the entertainment, this study proves that Florida is one of the most fun places to visit.