Looking for something to do on Halloween? Here are some events happening across South Florida

Halloween is officially here and are a ton of events across South Florida to take part in.

NBC6 has compiled a list of some Halloween highlights for you and your family.

Here are some scares to enjoy this Halloween:

Plantation family hosts haunted house

A family in Plantation has transformed their home into a haunted house this Halloween.

Homeowner Dan Bergman says it's mostly for fun, but they're also teaming up with South Plantation High School's Key Club to raise funds.

Bergman also says many of the decorations were made by the family themselves, to add some extra flair to the experience.

The house, located at 1821 Southwest 55th Avenue, is open to the public starting Saturday, October 28th until the 31st -- Halloween Tuesday.

Miami Gardens Fall Festival

The City of Miami Gardens will host a fall festival Tuesday.

To attend the event, visitors must donate a non-perishable item for the Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway.

The event is at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex located at 3000 NW 199th Street in Miami Gardens and will run from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Little Haiti Hallow-Skate Night

The Little Haiti Cultural Complex will be hosting a Hallow-Skate night Tuesday to celebrate the spooky season.

Attendees can go to the LHCC located at 212 NE 59th Terrace in Miami and enjoy candy bags, a DJ, food and drinks as well as a bounce house and a classic trunk-or-treat.

The event will run from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and is free to the public.

Trick-or-Treat in Miramar

The City of Miramar will be hosting a free trick-or-treat event this Halloween.

Participants can enjoy candy giveaways, music, food and more!

The event will be at the Ansin Sports Complex located at 10801 Miramar Boulevard and will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Don't forget to wear your costumes.