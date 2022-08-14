Make-A-Wish and Colony Theater Surprise 11-Year-Old With His Own Concert

Nathan Francius, 11, has undergone nearly 20 medical procedures while battling a nervous system disorder.

To cope with the difficult moments, he always turns to music. His mom said for as long as she can remember, he's dreamt of singing in front of a large audience.

Sunday evening, Nathan got the complete star treatment at the Colony Theater on Miami Beach.

“This is amazing! I gotta say this is like never before," said Nathan.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Make A Wish Southern Florida granted his wish and made the night an entire celebrity experience for the 11-year-old.

Nathan arrived at the Colony Theater in a limo with a Miami Beach Police escort. Dozens of fans cheered him on as he made his way inside.

"From the Colony Theater to his music instructor, to the police department, just so many folks coming together to make the wish happen," said Norman Wedderburn, CEO of Make A Wish Southern Florida.

Nathan sang for about an hour in several languages and to wrap up the star-studded show he was awarded a medal from Commissioner Alex Fernandez on Miami Beach.

“I came ready, prepared, sang like a lot of songs for these people and on top of that I'm getting the autograph! Wow!" said Nathan.

Nathan’s mom is filled with gratitude after watching her son shine on that stage and says she leaves the theater filled with hope.

“I have the hope that it’s going to bring a new era. It’s going to be a new life and things are going to be a lot better," said Judith Joseph Gedeon, Nathan's mom.

If you'd like a wish granted you can learn more by visiting wish.org.