Make-a-Wish Grants Zoo Miami Trip to Aspiring Zoologist

Dreams are coming true at Zoo Miami.

The park welcomed a 17-year-old with a critical illness on Tuesday to make sure she got the greatest behind-the-scenes tour.

Hallie Blair and her family flew all the way to South Florida from Wichita, Kansas to make this happen.

She got to see giraffes, elephants, and chimpanzees, and even hold a 75-pound albino python.

“I think my favorite was the snake,” she said. “I love snakes.”

She loves them so much, she has four snakes back home.

This is a wish come true and also part of Hallie’s bucket list and dream of being a zoologist.

The 17-year-old has struggled with severe cystic fibrosis.

“I want to visit every zoo in the United States,” she said. “Zoos are my favorite thing to go to in the states. I chose Zoo Miami because it’s one of the biggest in the United States.”

She says she’s fascinated after seeing what Florida wildlife has to offer.

“I’ve never seen a lot of these animals in person,” she said. “Especially like manatees, unfortunately, iguanas. So many iguanas.”

This is a love for animals she shares with Ron Magill. He’s the Zoo’s goodwill ambassador and the one who shows Hallie and her family the exclusive parts of the zoo.

“Sometimes I think animals understand things and sense things that other humans don't,” Magill said. “And I think sometimes humans themselves, they put their walls down, they put their guard down. They feel safe around certain animals. Hallie is one of those people. And she has a special connection with animals. And I think, you know, the good vibes that animals bring her, hopefully, help her to, you know, face those challenges.”

Hallie has big plans for her future — that might include her joining us here in the Sunshine State.

“Animals have always been my thing,” she said. “Especially exotic animals, it’s been my dream to work with them. I kind of want to move to Florida and I might work here.”