Man arrested in armed sex battery at North Miami Beach massage parlor: Police

A man accused of an armed sexual battery at a massage parlor in North Miami Beach last year has been arrested, police said.

Didier Gamble, 25, was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual battery with a deadly weapon, armed robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon, and aggravated battery.

Gamble was set to appear before a judge on Thursday but was rescheduled for Friday due to medical reasons.

Miami-Dade Corrections Didier Gamble

According to police, on Sept. 16, two victims were working at Asian Massage, located at 85 Northeast 167th Street, when Gamble walked in. He then told the victims that he wanted a massage and they let him know how much it would be.

The arrest report said that Gamble agreed on the price of the massage and entered a room with one of the victims.

While he was in the room, the report states, Gamble took out a box cutter and pressed it to the side of the victim's cheek. As he held her at knifepoint, Gamble pulled down his pants and demanded oral sex.

The report continues by stating that while the victim was performing the act, she noticed Gamble was relaxed and attempted to flee the room.

When she tried to leave, Gamble slashed the victim's neck, which left a small laceration. The victim then ran into another room and locked the door.

Seeing all this happening, the second victim ran toward the room where the first victim locked herself but she was stopped by Gamble, who shoved her into a wall. He then began to punch her repeatedly in the face, the report said.

As she was being attacked, Gamble bit her arm and ear and completely severed her earlobe. Gamble then fled the the massage parlor.

During their investigation, officers needed to use a translation service to get statements from the victims because they spoke Mandarin.

In the report, one of the victims told officers she could identify Gamble as the suspect but the second victim said they couldn't because everything happened so fast.

The following day, officers obtained surveillance video that showed Gamble walking into the parlor. Minutes after he went inside, Gamble was seen leaving the back of the business with clothes in his hand.

Two months after the attack, on Dec. 7, an officer who on patrol was given a tip that they recognized Gamble after seeing the surveillance video on the news.

A second witness also came forward and told officers they recognized Gamble.

With this new information, detectives, the report said, were able to find one of Gamble's relatives and showed them the surveillance of him entering the parlor.

Gamble was then located and he was taken into custody.