Man Accused of Bizarre Break-in of SW Miami-Dade Pizza Shop

A Miami man was arrested in connection with a bizarre break-in of a pizza restaurant in southwest Miami-Dade.

Leonard Leyva, 40, was arrested Wednesday and charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure and criminal mischief, jail records show.

Surveillance cameras at Rey's Pizza on Southwest 137th Avenue captured a man breaking into the restaurant early Monday by using a pickaxe to smash the window open.

He looked through cabinets, stopped at the register, and wandered aimlessly throughout the restaurant. But he didn't take anything, the company said.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Levya also faces grand theft charges for an unrelated case after someone called police to report their stolen pick-up truck, an arrest report said.

The alleged theft happened just a few hours after the pizza-shop break-in.

Deputies later found Leyva with the stolen pick-up truck all the way in Fort Meyers, detectives said. Leyva later confessed that he took the truck to drive home to Punta Gorda, the report said.

Leyva was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he remains Thursday on a combined $11,000 bond for both cases. Attorney information was not available.