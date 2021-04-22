Hollywood

Man Accused of Hitting Pregnant Woman, Killing Puppy Turns Self In: Hollywood Police

A man wanted for allegedly hitting a pregnant woman and killing her pet puppy in Hollywood earlier this month surrendered to police Thursday, officials said.

Tyson Pierre Louis, 20, turned himself in at the Broward County Sheriff's Office main jail to face charges including aggravated battery of a pregnant female and animal abuse and cruelty, officials said.

Louis allegedly struck the woman in the face and threw her Pitbull puppy Bai Bai on the ground at a gas station back on April 10. The woman suffered visible injuries and Bai Bai died, police said.

The victim, who is 16 weeks pregnant, already had a restraining order against Louis, police said.

Louis was in the process of being booked into jail Thursday afternoon. Attorney information wasn't available.

