Man Accused of Kidnapping Uber Driver in Wynwood

A man accused of abducting an Uber driver who was able to flee when he spotted a police officer in Wynwood is facing charges.

Alexis Enrique Hurtado, 22, was arrested Sunday on a kidnapping charge, according to an arrest report.

According to the report, an officer was working an off-duty job in the area of North Miami Avenue and Northwest 29th Street when a bystander told him someone needed assistance.

The officer responded and found an unoccupied white SUV with its doors open, and a man screaming "He has a gun!" being chased by another man, the report said. The officer was able to detain Hurtado at the scene.

The Uber driver told police he picked up Hurtado and another man and started driving then realized he had the wrong passengers and asked them to leave, the report said. The driver said Hurtado had his hand in his pocket and told the driver in Spanish "I have a firearm in my pocket" and "Drive or I will shoot you," the report said.

The victim said he was told to drive to Coral Gables but when he spotted a police vehicle in Wynwood, he ran out of the car and that's when the officer arrived.

The report said Hurtado, of Royal Palm Beach, initially told police that he was in town for Art Basel and said his cousin ordered an Uber. He said the cousin was going to rob the driver but he didn't want to participate, the report said.

Hurtado later told investigators that he met a stranger who told him he could get him home, and he said the stranger was the one who told the driver he had a gun and ordered him to drive, the report said. Hurtado said that when the victim ran out of the car, he was just running down the street in the same direction, the report said.

Hurtado was booked into jail and later released on bond. Attorney information wasn't available.