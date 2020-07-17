North Miami

Man Accused of Killing Partner in North Miami Apartment Complex

By Claudia DoCampo

A man was accused of murdering his partner during an argument at a North Miami apartment complex.

Bernard St. Pierre faces charges of second-degree murder in the Thursday morning shooting, police said.

Police say St. Pierre and the male victim were in an intimate relationship since February. An argument that morning ended in a shooting. The arrest report says the victim ran to a neighbor’s apartment for help, but he died moments later.

Meantime, detectives found St. Pierre sitting in his car in the apartment’s parking lot. St. Pierre admitted to shooting the victim but said it was in self-defense. However, he said the victim was running away from him at the time.

St. Pierre is now in jail with no bond pending his trial. If convicted, he faces between 25 years to life in prison.

