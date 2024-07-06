Man arrested after 1 killed in domestic shooting in Fort Lauderdale: Police

A man was shot and killed Saturday in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, and another man was arrested in the shooting, according to police.

Officers responded at around 10:49 a.m. to the 100 block of Nurmi Drive, Fort Lauderdale police said.

There, they declared the victim dead.

Images from the scene captured a large home in the multimillion-dollar Nurmi Isles neighborhood cordoned off with yellow police tape.

"I heard someone got, like, shot," a shocked visitor to the neighborhood, Raul Fernandez, said. "[This is] some Miami Vice-type stuff. This is not something I'd ever expect... I don't know how to take something like this."

The suspected shooter was arrested, authorities said.

The identities of the suspect and victim were not provided.

Authorities said they continue to investigate the incident, which is "domestic in nature," police said.

