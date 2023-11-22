Man arrested after fleeing street takeover, nearly hitting Miami-Dade officers

A Parkland man was taken into Miami-Dade police custody on Tuesday after his involvement in a dangerous street intersection takeover on Sunday, October 1.

According to an affidavit in support of an arrest warrant for Anthony Rodriguez, Miami-Dade officers were responding to a shot spotter generated call for service along Little River Drive in Miami -- when their route was disrupted by a street takeover happening at the intersection of NW 17th Avenue and NW 95th Street in Miami-Dade County.

According to the affidavit, a white vehicle and black vehicle -- both spinning -- were surrounded by spectators who were outside of their vehicles.

The arrest warrant states that the officers observed two vehicles in the middle of the intersection that were simultaneously driving recklessly while performing what is commonly referred to as "drifting", "donuts", or "spinning".

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police say the officers attempted to disperse the crowd and vehicles through emergency lights, sirens and air horn, but they failed to clear the intersection -- and later called for backup.

A spectator allegedly kicked an officer's vehicle and another threw an unknown explosive object -- possibly a firework -- at a marked police cruiser, according to Miami-Dade police.

According to the affidavit, 24-year-old Rodriguez was the driver of a white Dodge Challenger involved in the takeover, who placed his vehicle in reverse and accelerated backwards in the direction of a marked police cruiser -- coming within inches of striking them and causing them to brace for impact.

A Miami-Dade police officer reported that the white Challenger struck a spectator before coming to a stop.

The victim left the scene in an unknown condition, according to Miami-Dade police.

The driver of the Dodge Challenger later fled the scene at a high rate of speed, the affidavit stated.

The Challenger's plate was captured by a License Plate Reader shortly after the incident and Miami-Dade Police's Homeland Security Bureau later identified Rodriguez as the suspect.

According to the affidavit, Rodriguez posted videos of himself committing the incident on social media. It describes him as "one of the primary agitators for street takeovers within Miami-Dade County", with a large social media following promoting these activities.

Prosecutors argued that Rodriguez was a danger to the community in bond court -- claiming that he is heavily involved in street racing across South Florida, nearly hit officers, and even struck a bystander with his vehicle during the October 1 incident.

The judge issued a $5,000 bond on each of the fleeing and eluding police as well as drag racing charges. She also issued a no-driving order at this time.