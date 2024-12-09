Florida City

Man arrested after locking himself inside room of Florida City Walmart with gun, unarmed security guard

By NBC6

A man has been arrested in Florida City after police said he locked himself in a room within Walmart with a gun and an unarmed civilian security guard.

According to Florida City Police, an officer who was working an off-duty detail was in the process of conducting an arrest at the Walmart located at 33501 South Dixie Highway when the man grabbed a gun which he had in his bag.

Police said he then locked himself in a room within the store with a civilian security guard who was unarmed.

The store was evacuated and a short time after, officers made entry to the room and the man was placed into custody without further incident, officials said.

Multiple agencies responded to include Florida City Police Department, Miami-Dade Police Department and Homestead Police Department.

Police said there were no shots fired during the incident, and there were no injuries reported.

A firearm was recovered at the scene. The man has been charged with multiple felonies.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Florida City
