Man arrested after robbing a Little Caesars in Pembroke Pines

A man has been arrested after robbing a Pembroke Pines Little Caesars on Saturday night.

According to authorities, the suspect, 34-year-old Jake Ryan Lemanski, entered the restaurant located at 8902 Taft Street wearing all-black clothing and a black ski mask on his face around 10:20 p.m.

Police say Lemanski brandished a firearm and pistol-whipped a Little Caesars employee in the head as he pushed him towards the cash register, demanding money.

Lemanski ran out of the business with an undetermined amount of cash and fled the scene in a white vehicle.

The media release mentions that Pembroke Pines Police officers were patrolling the area when they noticed the suspect fleeing and a short pursuit ensued, which ended when Lemanski crashed into a median wall at County Line Road and the Florida Turnpike.

Lemanski was not injured, but was transported to the hospital for precautionary medical evaluation after the crash. He was later transported to the BSO jail.

Police called Lemanski “a dangerous and violent individual” in the media release.

Lemanski appeared in court Sunday morning. He is facing different charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, robbery with a firearm and fleeing without regard for the safety of others.