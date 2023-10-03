Miami Springs

Man arrested after video shows him slapping coffee out of McDonald's manager's hands, causing burns

According to police the initial argument began over the price of coffee

By Monica Galarza

A man has been arrested after a heated exchange at a Miami Springs McDonald's drive-thru left a manager with hot coffee burns.

According to police the initial argument began over the price of coffee.

Detectives said the incident happened on August 25th, when 64-year-old Elizar Ravelo pulled up to a McDonald's drive-thru window and got into an argument with an employee about how much he was being charged.

Elizar Ravelo
He then got into an argument with the manager who reportedly told him she did not like the way he was treating her employees and warned him that if he continued he would not be allowed back at the restaurant.

Police said Ravelo began to verbally assault her and threatened to throw coffee on her.

Surveillance video shows the moment of the exchange. When the manager reached out to hand him his coffee, Ravelo reached out and slapped it out of her hands.

The hot coffee spilled onto the manager's right arm and chest and left red burn mark on her skin, officials said.

Ravelo then drove off, but Miami Springs Police were able to locate and arrest him for felony battery.

