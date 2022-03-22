Miami-Dade

Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault of Woman Inside Miami Walmart

28-year-old Bredan Harvey was taken into custody and faces several charges, including attempted sexual battery and grand theft of a vehicle

Police arrested a Miami man who they said attempted to sexually assault a woman inside of a Walmart in Miami this past weekend.

28-year-old Bredan Harvey was taken into custody and faces several charges, including attempted sexual battery and grand theft of a vehicle.

According to an arrest report, the female victim was shopping in the store located in the 3200 block of Northwest 79th Street last Sunday when Harvey came up from behind and lifted her dress up.

Police said Harvey grabbed the woman's private parts before pushing her to the ground and ripping off her underwear. Witnesses were able to pull Harvey off the victim and hold him until Miami-Dade Police arrived and placed him under arrest.

Harvey is being held on no bond.

