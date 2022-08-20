Man Arrested for Striking Another Man with SUV During Money Dispute in Key West

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday for striking another man with an SUV during a dispute over money.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to Stock Island at approximately 9:41 p.m. Friday regarding a person hit by a vehicle, the arrest report said.

The victim stated he gave the suspect, 35-year-old Jean Diverson Estephen $4,000 for a rental residence, but Estephen never provided the rental unit.

The victim said he saw Estephen parked in a white SUV on Maloney Avenue and confronted him. He stood in front of the SUV and threatened to call police if his money was not returned,

The victim stated Estephen put the SUV into drive and struck him before driving away.

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries. Two witnesses corroborated the victim’s story.

Estephen was found at a Key West residence on Duck Key. Deputies observed damaged to the front of his white SUV that corroborated the victim’s story.

Estephen was taken to jail and has since been charged with aggravated battery..