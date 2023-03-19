Man Arrested in Deadly Miami Beach Spring Break Shooting Caught on Camera

A man was arrested and charged with murder Sunday as surveillance video shows a shooter firing into a crowd of spring breakers in Miami Beach and repeatedly shooting a victim already on the ground.

Dontavious Leonard Polk, 24, of Fort Lauderdale, was charged with first-degree murder in a shooting that happened around 3 a.m. near 11th Street and Ocean Drive, according to an arrest report. This was the second deadly shooting of the weekend as crowds of visitors descended upon Miami Beach for spring break.

Police said Polk was walking with three other men along the sidewalk in the 1000 block of Ocean Drive when he slowly approached the victim, took out a firearm from his waistline, and fired at him several times, causing him to fall to the ground.

The Miami Beach Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting Sunday that left one man dead and another injured, officials said. NBC 6's Xochitl Hernandez reports.

Surveillance video from Only on Dade shows the crowd scattering as gunshots rang out.

Police said Polk continued to shoot the victim several times and then ran away. The video showed the victim bleeding on the ground.

He was taken to Ryder Trauma Center, where he eventually died. His identity wasn't released. A second person was also injured in the shooting but was expected to recover.

Miami Beach Police officers chased Polk on foot until he was eventually tackled by an officer and apprehended.

Officers recovered Polk's firearm and bullet casings from the crime scene.

Less than 48 hours before, another shooting in South Beach left one man dead and another injured.

These deadly shootings prompted Miami Beach officials to declare a state of emergency and a curfew that would take effect from 11:59 p.m. Sunday through Monday at 6 a.m.