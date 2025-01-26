Man arrested in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Lauderhill: Police

A man accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old in Lauderhill was arrested by police on Friday, officials said.

Nerlyn Polycarpe, 29, is facing several charges, including premeditated murder and carjacking with a firearm or weapon.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Nerlyn Polycarpe

According to Lauderhill Police, on Nov. 24, officers arrived at the 2400 block of Northwest 41st Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Once at the scene, officers found the victim, Jimir Murray, suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Murray was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

During their investigation, officers located Polycarpe and he was taken into custody.