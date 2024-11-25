‘One shot only': Neighbors say argument led to shooting that killed teen in Lauderhill parking lot

An 18-year-old is dead after neighbors say an argument led to a shooting in Lauderhill early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened before 3 a.m. in the 2400 block of Northwest 41st Avenue, according to Lauderhill Police.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"There was somebody fighting in the parking lot," said Pablo Rodriguez who lives on the fourth floor of Cypress Tree Condominiums in Lauderhill. "They told the guy like 'Oh, this is not your territory, get out of here.'"

Rodriguez told NBC6 he walked out to his balcony and saw two men going back and forth then and then he heard a gunshot.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed Sunday morning in Lauderhill. NBC6's Kim Wynne reports

"I heard this morning one shot only," Rodriguez said. "It was one shot and he killed the person."

Michael Scholler is Rodriguez's roommate. He says he got a call from another neighbor saying someone was in his parking space.

"He said there’s somebody in your parking spot that is laying there," Scholler said. "I come down and he was not moving."

Officers found the 18-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot, police said. NBC6 was there when the victim was brought in.

He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Scholler who’s owned his condo for more than 10 years says he doesn’t feel safe.

"The last couple years, it’s gotten terrible," Scholler said.

At this time, the teen has not been identified. Information on a suspect or motive was unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).