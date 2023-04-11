Man Caught on Camera Backflipping Off SW Florida Pier Destroyed by Hurricane Ian

A fishing pier in southwest Florida that was nearly destroyed by Hurricane Ian last September became the site for quite the scene last weekend: a man backflipping from a damaged pilar into the water below.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reported the man climbed the concrete pilar at the Fort Myers Beach pier and going ‘heel over head’ into the shallow water below.

“He’s taking a chance, that’s for sure,” said Jessica Botteicher, a beachgoer who was shown the video. “For what? For a video? For some clout, maybe.”

The pier was almost completely destroyed by the Category 4 storm, which made landfall September 28, 2022 just north of the beach. Almost all of the concrete decking is gone with just the concrete pillars remaining.

It’s owned by Lee County and not the city, according to officials. However, Fort Myers is responsible for public safety on the pier. A Lee County spokesperson said they are planning to install additional signs saying the pier is off-limits.