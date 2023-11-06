Man caught on camera vandalizing Key West's Southernmost Point buoy

Police in Key West are searching for a man who was caught on camera vandalizing the city's famous Southernmost Point buoy.

Key West Police released surveillance photos Monday of the incident, which happened Friday.

Police are seeking help identifying this male suspect who vandalized the Southernmost Point buoy on Friday, November 3rd. Anyone with information is asked to call the Key West Police Department at 305-809-1000. pic.twitter.com/bSJmkW6oKJ — Key West Police Dept (@KWPOLICE) November 6, 2023

The buoy was erected in 1983 and marks the southernmost point in the continental United States.

The buoy has a 24/7 webcam that streams live images from the location.

Police are searching for the suspect and are asking anyone with information to call them at 305-809-1000.