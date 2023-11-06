Man caught on camera vandalizing Key West's Southernmost Point buoy

Police in Key West are searching for a man who was caught on camera vandalizing the city's famous Southernmost Point buoy.
Key West Police released surveillance photos Monday of the incident, which happened Friday.
The buoy was erected in 1983 and marks the southernmost point in the continental United States.
The buoy has a 24/7 webcam that streams live images from the location.
Police are searching for the suspect and are asking anyone with information to call them at 305-809-1000.