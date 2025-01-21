Man charged with murder in 2024 Miami house fire that left 1 dead: Police

A man who was allegedly involved in a 2024 house fire in Miami that left one dead has been arrested on murder and other charges, police said.

Marcus Sanchez, 43, was arrested Friday and is facing several charges, including second-degree murder with a weapon and two counts of first-degree arson.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue, on Aug. 18, crews responded to the house fire at 3056 Southwest 13th Street just before 2 a.m., where they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home.

The arrest report said that the main source of the fire came from the rear of the building, and when crews extinguished the fire, they found a person dead inside the home.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Sanchez, the report stated, was transported to the hospital after suffering severe burns to his body.

During their investigation, the fire marshal used an accelerant detection K-9, which positively matched accelerants that were on Sanchez's shoes.

The report states that an officer later went to a Chevron gas station at 1000 SW 27th Ave., where surveillance footage captured Sanchez filling up a gas can from a pump.

According to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiners Officer, the victim's manner of death was deemed a homicide.