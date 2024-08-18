1 dead, 1 detained after house fire in Miami

One person was found dead inside a Miami home that went up in flames early Sunday morning and another has since been detained, according to Miami Police.

City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue responded to reports of a house fire at 3056 SW 13 Street at 1:58am, where crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home, Miami Fire officials said.

Firefighters extended hose lines toward the back of the structure and found an efficiency fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

After the fire was under control, crews said they found a person dead inside the home.

One person was also detained, but their possible involvement has not been released.

Miami Homicide Detectives and the Miami Fire Investigation Unit are working together to determine the cause of the fire and cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.