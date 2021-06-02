Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Knife Attack on North Miami Beach Publix Worker

A man is facing an attempted murder charge in Tuesday's knife attack on a Publix worker in North Miami Beach, police said.

Allen Pierre-Louis, 32, was arrested in the attack that happened at the store at 14641 Biscayne Boulevard.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to an arrest report, Pierre-Louis waited for over an hour at the store, entering and exiting multiple times as he tried to locate the victim.

Pierre-Louis eventually found the employee in the back of the store near the deli.

The report said Pierre-Louis rushed the victim, put a towel over the victim's mouth and then stabbed the victim multiple times in the neck and shoulder area.

Pierre-Louis slammed the victim on a metal display area, but witnesses rushed in and hit Pierre-Louis in the head with boxes of sausages before he fled the store, the report said.

The entire incident was caught on camera.

Officers responded and canvassed the area before taking Pierre-Louis into custody. He was found to have cuts on his hands, the report said.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

The report didn't give a motive for the stabbing.

Pierre-Louis was booked into jail, where he remained held without bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.