Man dead, 2 injured after shooting inside southwest Miami-Dade home

Police were investigating after a man shot and killed himself and two others were found injured Friday at a home in southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded at around 4:20 p.m. to the 9900 block of SW 165th Terrace, where they found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and another man and woman with gunshot wounds.

The injured man and woman were taken to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Another woman was found at the scene but was not injured. Detectives recovered a firearm.

What led up to the shooting is unclear. Police have not given any information on the shooter and victims.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.