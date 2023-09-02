Video shows fire destroying home in Southwest Miami-Dade

Some residents woke up to destruction and debris Saturday morning after authorities say a fire tore through a West Kendall home.

Units arrived at the house on Southwest 158th Avenue and found a "heavy fire condition" coming out of the garage.

Miami-Dade fire officials say they were able to get the fire under control before it spread to other nearby homes.

Some of the damage left behind was still visible well into Saturday morning, including the blackened exterior of the home where the fire happened.

Officials confirmed that everybody was evacuated, but that the house is "a total loss."

MDFR personnel were at the scene going through the rubble left behind and helping to remove a car that appeared to have been destroyed in the fire.

It remains unclear how many people were here at the time of the fire, but property records show it's a four-bedroom home.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire personnel could be seen speaking with residents and showing them what looked like a lithium-ion battery.

