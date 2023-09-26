Man dead, 2 others hospitalized after being shot in Little Havana

A man died and two others were injured after a shooting broke out Monday night in Little Havana.

According to Miami Police, at about 10 p.m. Monday, officers received a Shot Spotter alert of multiple rounds fired in the area of SW 14th Avenue and 6th Street.

When officers arrived, they found three male victims.

All three were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, but one of the victims, 29-year-old Boris Alexander Lone died as a result of his injuries.

The other two victims were listed in stable condition, police said.

According to Lone's mother, Darlenis Azan, police have not told her much, but said that Lone was riding his skateboard when a car pulled up and started firing a gun hitting the three men.

"I ask if anyone saw something or any building that has surveillance cameras that might have captured the shooting to please go to the police so that we can catch the person that killed my only son," Azan said.

Azan described her son as a loving father of four who got along with everyone.

"He had his flaws, just like everyone, but he had a good heart," Azan said.

Officials have not yet released any additional information on the events that led up to the shooting, the identities of the other victims or if they have any potential suspects.

Azan asked that whoever was responsible for the deadly shooting to turn themselves in to police.

"Sooner or later your judgement day will come," Azan said. "If not in this lifetime then after, but we always end up paying for our sins.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.