Man dead after being shot inside a car in West Perrine

A man is dead after he was shot inside of a car in West Perrine early Friday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Police, officers responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man inside of a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

"I looked at the car and I dialed 911 because I saw gunshots in the passenger side and the back window was shot completely out," one neighbor said. "So I don't know what happened, who did what, or anything like that, but they dragged him out of the car.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital South in critical condition where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

NBC6 spoke to the victim's aunt who said she is distraught by the news of her nephew's death.

While the man's identity is still unknown, his aunt told NBC6 he had six kids and that something needs to be done about the gun violence in this area.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.