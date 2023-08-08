Man dead after fire breaks out in Miami Gardens home: Family confirms

One man is dead after a fire broke out at a Miami Gardens home early Tuesday morning, his family confirmed to NBC6.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, at about 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to a call of a house fire in the 3400 block of NW 180th Street in Miami Gardens.

Firefighters were able to locate one victim who was transported to a nearby hospital, but family members told NBC6 that he later died.

"It's very difficult to get into these homes with bars and stuff like that," said Miami-Dade Fire Captain Gervase Wellington. "We understand why people put bars on their homes for their protection, however it was very difficult getting into this home because there were many barriers preventing us from getting in."

NBC6 spoke with a young man who lived in the home with his uncle and grandmother and said he woke up to the smell of something burning.

"He was still in there, my grandma was still in there, so I said I have to go back in there so I grabbed a shirt and put it over my face and I ran all the way to the back where it was all smoked out and I couldn't find him in the back or in the kitchen and they said he ended up being in the side hallway where the fire was closest," the man said.

Authorities have not released any additional information as to the cause of the fire or if anyone else was hurt.

At this time the fire is under investigation.