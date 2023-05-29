Man Dead, Woman Hospitalized After Double Shooting Outside Supermarket in NW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in NW Miami-Dade Sunday night that left one man dead and a woman in the hospital, officials said.

The incident occurred late Sunday night on NW 17th Avenue, just south of 95th Street in NW Miami-Dade.

Police said they found out about the shooting through a ShotSpotter alert, but by the time paramedics showed up to the scene the man was dead.

BREAKING | Police: 1 man is dead, 1 woman in the hospital after a shooting in NW Miami-Dade @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/MT5z2Ff8Gk — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) May 29, 2023

NBC6 was on the scene and saw a Miami-Dade medical examiner van carry away the man's body. His family spoke to NBC6 and confirmed he was a young man in his twenties.

Video captured by NBC6 also shows the moment Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the woman to the Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center where she remains in stable condition.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims, or any potential suspects. Police have also not released any additional details of what might have led to the fatal shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.