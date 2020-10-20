Man Dead, Woman Hospitalized After They're Shot In Car in Oakland Park

Authorities are investigating a double shooting in Oakland Park that left a man dead and a woman hospitalized Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported around 3:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of Northwest 44th Street, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found the man dead and the woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was later identified as 26-year-old Horaldo Martin, of Lauderdale Lakes.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was expected to survive. Her identity wasn't released.

Officials said the man and woman were in a car when someone opened fire on them from another car.

“The victims' vehicle was heading Eastbound on Northwest 44th Street when another vehicle approached and opened fire on the vehicle. It appears the suspect's vehicle continued to pursue the victims' vehicle and continued firing at the victims' vehicle," BSO spokesman Carey Codd said. "At this point our investigators do not have a motive.”

Footage from the scene showed a white Nissan sedan with multiple bullet holes.

Officials haven't released any details about a possible suspect or suspects.

The incident remains under investigation.