Man dies after he's found shot on sidewalk near Florida City hotel: Authorities

A man has died after he was found shot on a sidewalk near a hotel in Florida City on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Florida City Police officials said the incident began when they received a gunshot detection alert around 7:40 a.m. in the area of Palm Drive and U.S. 1.

While officers were responding they received multiple calls of a person shot and when they arrived at the scene, they found a man who'd been shot in the chest laying on a sidewalk

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue flew the man to Jackson South Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

Police said the shooting did not happen on the property of a nearby Days Inn but happened on the roadway.

Miami-Dade Police homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

On Monday, an unrelated shooting occurred in or around another Florida City hotel, the Budget Host Inn Motel. A man was shot during an argument and did not survive, Miami-Dade Police said.

