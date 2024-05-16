Man dies after being shot in Little Haiti

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Little Haiti early Thursday morning.

Miami Police responded to reports of a shooting at 1:17 a.m. in the 190 block of Northwest 67th Street, where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Tragically, the victim succumbed to his injuries, as confirmed by authorities.

NBC6 cameras captured the ongoing police investigation.

The surrounding area remains blocked off at this time.

Details regarding the shooting or potential suspects have yet to be disclosed by the police.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.