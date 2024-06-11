Sunrise

Missing 4-year-old found by divers in canal behind Sunrise house: Police

The incident happened in the 2400 block of Northwest 72nd Avenue

A 4-year-old child who went missing in Sunrise was found by divers in a canal behind a house on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident happened in the 2400 block of Northwest 72nd Avenue.

Sunrise Police officials said the child went missing and was later found by divers in the canal.

The child's condition was unknown, and no other details have been released.

