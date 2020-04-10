Broward County

Man Dies After Struggle With Deputies Near Airport Security Checkpoint

The man, identified as 29-year-old Kevon Todd of Miramar, began running toward the checkpoint when he was physically stopped by deputies

REUTERS

Passengers line up at a security checkpoint operated by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Deputies are investigating the death of a man who allegedly attempted to breach a security checkpoint at a South Florida airport.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials say the incident took place Thursday morning at Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood International Airport, when deputies responded to a man yelling at employees of JetBlue Airlines at a terminal.

The man, identified as 29-year-old Kevon Todd of Miramar, began running toward the checkpoint when he was physically stopped by deputies. After a struggle, fire rescue crews were called to the scene when Todd became unresponsive.

Todd was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Deputies involved in the incident were treated for minor injuries and later released. No word was released on their job status at this time as the investigation continues.

