Man dies after West Little River shooting, 2 left injured

A Saturday night shooting in northwest Miami-Dade turned fatal and police are now asking the public for information.

Miami-Dade Police say a man was walking his dog near NW 9th Street and 81st Street in West Little River, and at the same time, two other men were arguing in the same area.

Police say that argument got violent and that's when the shooting started.

All three men were reportedly shot, including that innocent man.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police say one of them was in critical condition and the other two were stable at the hospital on Saturday night.

Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers announced the death of Joshua Hassoni Louis on Sunday, in connection the shooting, but did not specify his involvement.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that may help detectives.

The circumstances surrounding the argument are unclear.