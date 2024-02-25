West Little River

Man dies after West Little River shooting, 2 left injured

Police say an argument led to the shooting on Saturday night

By Niko Clemmons and NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Saturday night shooting in northwest Miami-Dade turned fatal and police are now asking the public for information.

Miami-Dade Police say a man was walking his dog near NW 9th Street and 81st Street in West Little River, and at the same time, two other men were arguing in the same area.

Police say that argument got violent and that's when the shooting started.

All three men were reportedly shot, including that innocent man.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police say one of them was in critical condition and the other two were stable at the hospital on Saturday night.

Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers announced the death of Joshua Hassoni Louis on Sunday, in connection the shooting, but did not specify his involvement.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that may help detectives.

Local

Amber Alert 17 mins ago

Florida Amber Alert issued for young boy last seen in Palm Beach County

Miami 2 hours ago

U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for man who fell into Miami River

The circumstances surrounding the argument are unclear.

This article tagged under:

West Little River
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us