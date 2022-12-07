Broward County

Man Facing DUI Manslaughter in Deerfield Beach Crash That Killed Motorcyclist: BSO

Antonio Rosario Jr., 46, is charged with DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, DUI property damage and DUI second offense, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Wednesday

A Coral Springs man is facing multiple charges in connection with a crash in Deerfield Beach this week that left a motorcyclist dead, authorities said.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Northeast 48th Street and Northeast 3rd Avenue.

Authorities said Rosario was driving a van when he made a left turn into the motorcyclist's path at the intersection.

Rosario continued driving for a short distance before he got out of the van and tried to flee on foot, authorities said. He was quickly detained by deputies.

The motorcyclist, whose identity wasn't released, was taken to Broward Health North where he was pronounced dead.

Rosario was booked into jail where he remained held without bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

