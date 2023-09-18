Broward County

Man facing murder charge after woman shot and killed in North Lauderdale home

The suspect, 59-year-old Robert Headley, remained at the scene after the shooting and was taken into custody, officials said

By Brian Hamacher

NBC 6

A man is facing a murder charge after a woman was found shot to death inside a home in North Lauderdale over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 1100 block of Sussex Drive.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to a call of a shooting and found a woman inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman, whose identity wasn't released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The suspect, 59-year-old Robert Headley, remained at the scene after the shooting and was taken into custody, officials said.

Robert Headley
Broward Sheriff's Office
Robert Headley

He was later booked into the Broward jail on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Local

Florida 11 mins ago

Gator found with missing nose and upper jaw recovering in Florida reptile park

Miami 1 hour ago

Miami Rep. Daniel Perez poised to become next Florida Speaker

Officials didn't give a possible motive for the incident or say how Headley might be related to the victim.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyNorth Lauderdale
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us