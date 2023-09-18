Man facing murder charge after woman shot and killed in North Lauderdale home

A man is facing a murder charge after a woman was found shot to death inside a home in North Lauderdale over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 1100 block of Sussex Drive.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to a call of a shooting and found a woman inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman, whose identity wasn't released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, 59-year-old Robert Headley, remained at the scene after the shooting and was taken into custody, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Robert Headley

He was later booked into the Broward jail on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials didn't give a possible motive for the incident or say how Headley might be related to the victim.