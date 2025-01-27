Man fatally shot after chase ends with PIT maneuver in Tampa: Police

A suspect who led officers on a chase in Tampa was killed after they were forced to fire, police said.

Jeremiah Bailey, 48, had an extensive criminal record and was released from Florida State Prison in 2022.

According to Tampa Police, on Sunday, officers received reports that Bailey was engaging in criminal behavior.

The incident began at a Dollar General, where Bailey blocked a 47-year-old man's vehicle in the parking.

Following an argument, police said, Bailey moved his car and the man was able to leave.

But after letting the man pass, Bailey began to follow him to his home, where he struck the victim. The victim's friend then fired a gun to stop Bailey and he fled the scene.

The victim, police said, suffered minor injuries.

After striking the victim, Bailey continued to drive northbound on MacDill Avenue.

Witnesses said they saw Bailey's Honda enter a gas station and then make a U-turn.

Police said that Bailey left the roadway and intertidally struck a 43-year-old man who sustained serious head injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

As Bailey continued his drive, police said, he fatally struck a victim who was walking down the road.

At one point, Bailey's car was spotted and he was seen trying to take a bicycle from the trunk. An officer told Bailey to stop but he jumped back into his car and fled the scene.

During his escape, Bailey struck another victim who was transported to the hospital.

Eventually, officers spotted Bailey's car and pursued him onto Interstate 275.

Aerial footage from a police helicopter captured several cruisers trailing behind Bailey's car. A PIT maneuver was imitated by one cruiser, which caused Bailey's car to lose control.

Several other cruisers pinned Bailey's car, forcing him to get out.

When officers told Bailey to get out of his car and put his hands up, police said he appeared to reach for something, which prompted them to discharge their weapons.

Body camera footage captured the moments several officers their guns, fatally wounded Bailey.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation, which is standard whenever there is a police-involved shooting.