Man forced 17-year-old into car and sexually battered her at gunpoint: Miramar Police

A man accused of forcing a 17-year-old into his car and sexually battering her at gunpoint has been arrested, Miramar Police said.

Maurice Teledo Cherry, 35, was arrested in the Sept. 10 incident that happened near Southwest 62nd Avenue and County Line Road, police said Thursday.

Maurice Teledo Cherry was arrested and charged with sexual battery. Cherry allegedly forced a 17-year-old victim into his vehicle and forced the victim to engage in a sex act, at gunpoint. Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not come forward. We ask anyone… pic.twitter.com/BMWReopuOK — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) November 2, 2023

Records showed Cherry was booked into the Miami-Dade jail early Thursday on charges including kidnapping and armed sexual battery.

Miami-Dade Corrections Maurice Teledo Cherry

He was being held without bond, and attorney information wasn't available.

Police said there are two separate cases involving Cherry, and investigators believe there could be more victims who haven't come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.