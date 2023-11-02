Miramar

Man forced 17-year-old into car and sexually battered her at gunpoint: Miramar Police

Maurice Teledo Cherry, 35, facing kidnapping and sexual battery charges

A man accused of forcing a 17-year-old into his car and sexually battering her at gunpoint has been arrested, Miramar Police said.

Maurice Teledo Cherry, 35, was arrested in the Sept. 10 incident that happened near Southwest 62nd Avenue and County Line Road, police said Thursday.

Records showed Cherry was booked into the Miami-Dade jail early Thursday on charges including kidnapping and armed sexual battery.

He was being held without bond, and attorney information wasn't available.

Police said there are two separate cases involving Cherry, and investigators believe there could be more victims who haven't come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.

