Man found dead in car after crashing into Parkland canal identified

Authorities have identified a man whose body was found inside a car that crashed into a canal in Parkland earlier this week, as they continue to investigate what led to the incident.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Pine Island Road and Nob Hill Road.

In a news release Wednesday, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said 51-year-old Dilton Florezel Lai, of Fort Lauderdale, was driving a 2021 Honda Accord when he failed to stop at the T-shaped intersection.

For unknown reasons, Lai drove over the raised curb, into the grass and launched over and into the canal, officials said.

The vehicle became fully submerged and wasn't reported to BSO until around 11 a.m.

Deputies and a dive team responded and found the Accord with Lai's body inside.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.